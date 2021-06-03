Shwayze with Cisco Adler Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
You know it's going to be a fun project when provided creative direction is 'weed, something funny, Malibu setting, some motif's from Shwayze's first album.'
Say no more! Immediately, I drew a giant bong with the boy's sitting in front of it passing a doobie. With some text roughed out, I showed Cisco where things were heading. He had one piece of feedback:
"What if we're swimming in the bong..."