The Scooter web site product page design

The Scooter web site product page design app riding ride illustration scotter designs product website web design landing page landing page design landing design landingpage website design webdesign web mobile ux design ui
Hey all,
You know that product design and product landing page design are super connected. Because when I know the app from the inside, you can deeply understand the product’s value and deliver it in the proper context through the landing page.
I’ve designed the ScooterScooter- renting app and this is the main key success point that helps me bring alive this Landing page in such a structured and attractive way. For me, it’s pretty much similar to creating onboarding - it should be as a very last thing. What do you think of this Landing Page? Would you feel that you need to check this app and test the Scooter if it is somewhere near you? Me - sure. It was my criteria of good UI design and proper meaning of it.
I was so inspired by my friend who every day uses Scooter as the primary vehicle for riding the city, so this is how I envision happy people on the ScooterScooter in the Hero Section.

Did I get it right?

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Procreate

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
