K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 45 - 46

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 45 - 46 made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition unique self branding etsy vector art moon sunset beach cute animals character design holographic stickers wolf fox synthwave
Waf and Woof, Synthwave version ~ <3

Here are Waf and Woof, the emblematic Zootocollants, in Holographic version! They are a part of a series of 7 stickers that you have probably heard quite a bit about if you followed me from the start ;)

This 7 stickers holographic sheet is weather resistant, high quality, and is still available! Want one? Head over to https://www.etsy.com/shop/Koyali (drop me a line to tell me which one you prefer to get a custom surprise)!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks

