Walletcash rebound concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✋ Hello!
This is the new shot of the 30-days dribble challenge. 13/30
This the first dashboard that I have created ever😊The rebound of the halo lab's shot
Press L if you like this design and share feedback!
Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com
😎Subscribe for other socials: https://www.instagram.com/yuriibabyn/ | https://www.behance.net/yuriibabyn
❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️