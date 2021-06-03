Logo - Gusto - a sports fest

Trending designs to inspire you
A national-level sports fest, Gusto- Inter IIIT Sports fest 2020 was organized in IIITDM Jabalpur, India. I was in the core team and leading the design team for the fest. this was the logo that we came up with for the fest.