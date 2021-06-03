Professional Pinterest Manager

Mubashir Tasin

Hei,
I Provide Organic Pinterest Promotion for any E-commerce, affiliate, or online shopping site. As a Pinterest Manager, I also serve for personal profiles or any blog account.

So what I will provide in my Service:

* SEO Optimization of your profile, boards & pins.
* Designing Professional Pins that go with your brand.
* keyword research
* Validate Rich Pins.
* Enable and utilize idea pins
* Direct Message and Comment Promotion
* Schedule up to 50+ curated pins PER day
* Research on existing boards and each pin and creating fresh boards.
* Make Join relevant Group Boards gain more followers which helps with traffic.
* Reporting & Daily Communication

My KEY points I FOCUS ON:
* Increasing Pins Impressions and Reach
* Increasing Pin Saves, Re-pins, and Comments
* Increasing Followers
* Increasing Website Referrals

Additional:

* Weekly Analytics
* Competitor Analysis
* 24/ service

