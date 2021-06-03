Apple Airpods Advert

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A personal project I created after falling in love with the design of the original airpods.
I was trying to create a colourful ad to music that evoked some of the earlier apple adverts.
Remember to unmute!