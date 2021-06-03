Nick Biddlecombe

Apple Airpods Advert

A personal project I created after falling in love with the design of the original airpods.

I was trying to create a colourful ad to music that evoked some of the earlier apple adverts.

Remember to unmute!

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
