Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kavee_dSign?

Myspace App Redesign

Kavee_dSign?
Kavee_dSign?
  • Save
Myspace App Redesign design uidesign ios apps app design uiux
Download color palette

Here's the myspace app redesign concept have been currently working on the project.

~~~~~~

If you like this shot press “L”.

I focus on keeping things clean, simple and elegant. Feel free to contact me, even just to say hello! :)
uiuxboxartz@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Kavee_dSign?
Kavee_dSign?

More by Kavee_dSign?

View profile
    • Like