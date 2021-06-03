Nick Biddlecombe

L'Oreal Microsite

L'Oreal Microsite web design ui product design animation blender 3d
An idea for a microsite for a L'Oreal product.

I modeled and textured the bottle and the scenery entirely in blender.

After lighting and animating the camera I took it all into After Effects and combined it with some simple motion graphics to create the website UI.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
