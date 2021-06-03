Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing page - Forecast webapp

Landing page - Forecast webapp landing design landing page landing football branding app ui design ui design
Hi everyone!

Today, I’m sharing you a brand new app, called pronostix.io, which is a responsive web app for making forecast on the Euro 2020 and challenging your friends.

I had the pleasure to design the whole app and the marketing website, which is the one on the visual.

Hope you will enjoy it, and feel free to give me your feedbacks!

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
