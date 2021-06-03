Landing page - Forecast webapp

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
Today, I’m sharing you a brand new app, called pronostix.io, which is a responsive web app for making forecast on the Euro 2020 and challenging your friends.
I had the pleasure to design the whole app and the marketing website, which is the one on the visual.
Hope you will enjoy it, and feel free to give me your feedbacks!