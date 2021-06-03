Cloth Donation Project.

Trending designs to inspire you
The project was my first trial at design with Zuri x Ingressive4Good training program. The goal was to design an online platform where donating clothes is easy and enjoyable.
To kick start the process, I interviewed five participants to ascertain their knowledge of the subject matter. This would help come up with a usable product. The five design processes were employed. Pain points and an Empathy map were collated which helped to set up personas.
A prototype of the product was developed using the ideated features as earlier mapped out. Usability Testing was conducted with five participants who commended the product to be generally user-friendly.