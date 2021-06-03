Ekaterina Matveeva

Paisley skulls, fabric pattern, 2021

Ekaterina Matveeva
Ekaterina Matveeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Paisley skulls, fabric pattern, 2021 love heart scull paisley pattern pattern design design wallpaper fabric pattern illustration
Paisley skulls, fabric pattern, 2021 love heart scull paisley pattern pattern design design wallpaper fabric pattern illustration
Paisley skulls, fabric pattern, 2021 love heart scull paisley pattern pattern design design wallpaper fabric pattern illustration
Paisley skulls, fabric pattern, 2021 love heart scull paisley pattern pattern design design wallpaper fabric pattern illustration
Download color palette
  1. mambeeba_paisley_02.jpg
  2. mambeeba_paisley_04.jpg
  3. mambeeba_paisley_01.jpg
  4. mambeeba_paisley_03.jpg

My task was to design a print for the fabric, mixing classic paisley with skulls. The fabric is 150 cm wide, created for the production of professional aprons for the bold and bright bartenders, tattooists, hairdressers

Ekaterina Matveeva
Ekaterina Matveeva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ekaterina Matveeva

View profile
    • Like