Sunshine

Sunshine pattern summer retro 70s sunshine simplistic illustration
Mélanie Johnsson's, a favorite designer of mine, is putting on a summer pattern design challenge for the month of June. I decided to take part, or at least start and see how far I go! I’ll be sharing some of my fav outcomes. Day 1 & 2’s prompt is sunshine. 🌞

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
