Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Seshathri Aathithyan

Game Boy - Color Vector Series

Seshathri Aathithyan
Seshathri Aathithyan
  • Save
Game Boy - Color Vector Series illustrated type flat icon 90s videogame game art productdesign iconography games design minimal branding vector illustration design
Download color palette

Game Boy has a separate fanbase since 90's. :)
Tied illustrating the Game Boy - Color, a handheld game console.
All your comments are welcome!
Press "L" to show some love and appreciate!

Seshathri Aathithyan
Seshathri Aathithyan

More by Seshathri Aathithyan

View profile
    • Like