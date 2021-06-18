Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caglar Cebeci

Movie Dashboard Design

Caglar Cebeci
Caglar Cebeci
Hire Me
  • Save
Movie Dashboard Design tv shows tv show anime tv series hbo amazon youtube netflix and chill netflix artist side menu popular dashboard films film movie art movie poster movie app movies movie
Download color palette

Hello everyone👋

Here is the dashboard design for the movie.

What do you thing?

If you want to follow me👇
Behance I Instagram I Linkedin

Thank you🤘

Caglar Cebeci
Caglar Cebeci
UI/UX Designer, Hello World 👋
Hire Me

More by Caglar Cebeci

View profile
    • Like