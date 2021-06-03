Sakshi Satpathy

MAA- A Project for Transgender Youth

This is a college project that I did for User Interface Design where we were asked to pick a topic that we feel passionate about, I decided to do this project on INCLUSIVITY.

You can see the full project and the process here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120824675/MAA-A-Project-for-Transgender Youth/modules/687560973

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
