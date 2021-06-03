Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a college project that I did for User Interface Design where we were asked to pick a topic that we feel passionate about, I decided to do this project on INCLUSIVITY.
You can see the full project and the process here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120824675/MAA-A-Project-for-Transgender Youth/modules/687560973