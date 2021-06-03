Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Avelino Patacho

Steel Trap

Avelino Patacho
Avelino Patacho
  • Save
Steel Trap design logo minimal branding logo design branding logo designs logo design concept
Download color palette

Steel Trap, presents itself as a technological, learning business. Its name means a trap made out of steel, but it can also be understood as an analogy to the sharpness of those traps, meaning an acute intelligence. It aludes to the core of the company, providing new ways to learn with technology.

̶⠀

Check out the full project | Let's work together

̶⠀

Follow me

Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

̶⠀

Thanks for watching!

Don’t forget, appreciate!

Avelino Patacho
Avelino Patacho

More by Avelino Patacho

View profile
    • Like