Animus Re-Branding

Animus came to Rogue studio with a problem, they wanted to work with more creative clients and move into new markets. They knew we had to rebrand in order to get there. Working with Animus we redefined their company values.

Our goal was to translate those values into a visual representation of their small but mighty video agency. The most important value for the brand was creative courage, this became our north star for every design decision we made for the brand. We took this philosophy and crafted a unique word-mark for Animus, slightly angled and full of personality, we housed the mark inside a viewfinder to connect with their primary storytelling medium of video, and the new logo was born.

