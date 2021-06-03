Hector Armenta
Improving MX Product Design

Accessibility Scan

Accessibility Scan app adobe xd adobe photoshop adobe illustrator guadalajara mexico itexico ux mobile blindness visually impaired accessibility
We must change and break social paradigms, move from physical accessibility to a process of attitude skills, it is time for us as a society to change the attitude towards people with disabilities, it is time for us to become aware of the actions we do.
In this case, I prioritized User Experience for the visually impaired than UI design, I tried to empathize with the persons with visual disabilities and from there figure out a way the interaction with daily actions like a medical appointment could be improved from the side of the people who can see.

