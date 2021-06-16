Caglar Cebeci

Dashboard Design

Caglar Cebeci
Caglar Cebeci
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard Design documentary documents order details order staff document product web design web clean design ui design ux design ux ui dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard
Dashboard Design documentary documents order details order staff document product web design web clean design ui design ux design ux ui dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard
Dashboard Design documentary documents order details order staff document product web design web clean design ui design ux design ux ui dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard
Dashboard Design documentary documents order details order staff document product web design web clean design ui design ux design ux ui dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard
Dashboard Design documentary documents order details order staff document product web design web clean design ui design ux design ux ui dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shots.png
  2. Dashboard1.png
  3. dashboard2.png
  4. dashboard3.png
  5. Dashboard4.png

Hello everyone👋

Here is the dashboard design pages of my last project,

What do you thing?

If you want to follow me👇
Behance I Instagram I Linkedin

Thank you🤘

Caglar Cebeci
Caglar Cebeci
UI/UX Designer, Hello World 👋
Hire Me

More by Caglar Cebeci

View profile
    • Like