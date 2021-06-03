HouseFrame | Brand Identity - Behance feature

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Huge thanks to everyone who supported me on this Case study of HouseFrame. We got featured in the Illustrator section.
Much love to Behance for featuring!
Case studies -> www.behance.net/Rubendaems
I'm currently open to new project opportunities:
Email me at hello@rubendaems.com
Or visit www.rubendaems.com for more information.
#casestudy #behance #featured #behancefeatured #logodesigner #brandidentity #brandidentitydesigner #logodesign