Ruben Daems (.com)

HouseFrame | Brand Identity - Behance feature

Ruben Daems (.com)
Ruben Daems (.com)
  • Save
HouseFrame | Brand Identity - Behance feature illustrator feature illustrator construction house logo design behance feature feature
Download color palette

Huge thanks to everyone who supported me on this Case study of HouseFrame. We got featured in the Illustrator section.

Much love to Behance for featuring!
Case studies -> www.behance.net/Rubendaems

I'm currently open to new project opportunities:
Email me at hello@rubendaems.com
Or visit www.rubendaems.com for more information.

#casestudy #behance #featured #behancefeatured #logodesigner #brandidentity #brandidentitydesigner #logodesign

Ruben Daems (.com)
Ruben Daems (.com)
Brand identity designer. Available for freelance work.

More by Ruben Daems (.com)

View profile
    • Like