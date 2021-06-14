Idea Booth

Connie's Pizza Website Redesign

Idea Booth
Idea Booth
Hire Us
  • Save
Connie's Pizza Website Redesign digital logo illustration vector typography agency pizza chicago animations iconography animation web design website redesign branding ux website design ui design
Connie's Pizza Website Redesign digital logo illustration vector typography agency pizza chicago animations iconography animation web design website redesign branding ux website design ui design
Connie's Pizza Website Redesign digital logo illustration vector typography agency pizza chicago animations iconography animation web design website redesign branding ux website design ui design
Connie's Pizza Website Redesign digital logo illustration vector typography agency pizza chicago animations iconography animation web design website redesign branding ux website design ui design
Connie's Pizza Website Redesign digital logo illustration vector typography agency pizza chicago animations iconography animation web design website redesign branding ux website design ui design
Connie's Pizza Website Redesign digital logo illustration vector typography agency pizza chicago animations iconography animation web design website redesign branding ux website design ui design
Connie's Pizza Website Redesign digital logo illustration vector typography agency pizza chicago animations iconography animation web design website redesign branding ux website design ui design
Download color palette
  1. Connies_Dribbble_Hero.gif
  2. Connies_Dribbble_WebsiteRedesign_1.png
  3. Connies_Dribbble_WebsiteRedesign_2.png
  4. Connies_Dribbble_SpinningGIF.gif
  5. Connies_Dribbble_WebsiteRedesign_3.png
  6. Connies_Dribbble_WebsiteRedesign_4.png
  7. Connies_Dribbble_WebsiteRedesign_5.png

The Idea Booth team was asked by our client Connie's Pizza to give their website a refresh. We’ve worked with Connie’s for years, revamping their social media pages, interior design, and all marketing efforts, so the website was really the icing on the cake.

We trimmed the fat, and reprioritized their layout to make it not only look fresh, but operate smoothly, and drive customers down their sales funnel quicker and easier.

Idea Booth
Idea Booth
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Idea Booth

View profile
    • Like