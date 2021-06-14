Connie's Pizza Website Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
The Idea Booth team was asked by our client Connie's Pizza to give their website a refresh. We’ve worked with Connie’s for years, revamping their social media pages, interior design, and all marketing efforts, so the website was really the icing on the cake.
We trimmed the fat, and reprioritized their layout to make it not only look fresh, but operate smoothly, and drive customers down their sales funnel quicker and easier.