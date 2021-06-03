Johnny Q.
Pride Passport Logo equality lgbtq rainbow texture icon logomark cocktail globe travel passport pride monoline florida vintage illustration tampa st pete
Logo deconstruction for Pride Passport, a community initiative that helps support local bars and restaurants through the month of June, while donating specialty Pride cocktail sales to a local LGBTQ+ charity.

