Margarita
Softvoya

Mobile app: Universe Cosmetics

Margarita
Softvoya
Margarita for Softvoya
Mobile app: Universe Cosmetics figma app store online store ios app ios apple ux ui design mobile app mobile cosmetics
Universe Cosmetics mobile app. Online store with the ability to get a tagged photo with a perfect eyebrow template and purchase the necessary products based on the percentage of fullness of your eyebrows.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
