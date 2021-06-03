Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Business Networking App

ux branding ux design ui design mobile ui ui design
App designed for a business support organization, which will be used by their members - entrepreneurs and their employees. Within app users can request meetings, chat, talk, and schedule meetings based on their specific interests.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
UI/UX Designer & Martial Artist

