Credit card glassmorphism

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Decided to give glassmorphism a shot
Created in Adobe XD
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts. 😉
I am available for new projects: raphaeljaxin2004@gmail.com