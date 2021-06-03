Uniq Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Uniq Clothings a clothing brand.
Logo Concept: for an elite look in the logo with golden color and wings symbolizing freedom in life.
Hope you enjoy it and let me know your thoughts as always. Appreciate you stopping by!
https://www.behance.net/hp070
https://www.instagram.com/_hp_graphics/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/harshitpanwar
Get in touch at hpgraphics2021@gmail.com