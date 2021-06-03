Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Harshit Panwar

Uniq Logo Design

Harshit Panwar
Harshit Panwar
  • Save
Uniq Logo Design monogram elegant logo elegant clothing brand clothing design clothing adobe logodesign logodesigner logodesigns logo designer logo design logodesignersclub a logo branding logo
Download color palette

Uniq Clothings a clothing brand.
Logo Concept: for an elite look in the logo with golden color and wings symbolizing freedom in life.

Hope you enjoy it and let me know your thoughts as always. Appreciate you stopping by!

Follow me on:
https://www.behance.net/hp070
https://www.instagram.com/_hp_graphics/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/harshitpanwar

Get in touch at hpgraphics2021@gmail.com

Harshit Panwar
Harshit Panwar

More by Harshit Panwar

View profile
    • Like