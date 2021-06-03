Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tùng Nguyễn Quang

Some components of app.

Tùng Nguyễn Quang
Tùng Nguyễn Quang
  • Save
Some components of app. minimal animation type design website illustration icon product app ux ui
Download color palette

My Behance: https://www.behance.net/DiamonKing
Shoot me a message or email me at Tungqn@sakim.com.vn
if there's anything I can help you with. Looking forward to bring some value to this community.

Thank you very much

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Tùng Nguyễn Quang
Tùng Nguyễn Quang

More by Tùng Nguyễn Quang

View profile
    • Like