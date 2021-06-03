Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chiara Morra

The Mental Load

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra
  • Save
The Mental Load awards equality backpack house woman dribbble best shot dribbble poster art load mental poster illo illustrator shot draft character flat vector design illustration
Download color palette

I'm very happy to announce you that my poster "The Mental Load", made for Centro Studi Gobetti , has been selected by The AOI and Directory of Illustration ✏️ for the World Illustration Awards 🏆🤩

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra

More by Chiara Morra

View profile
    • Like