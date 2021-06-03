Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DREAMO - Mobile Game

DREAMO - Mobile Game gui gradient dream dreams game uiux game game ui ui game art game artist game dev game design unity artist unity sky uiux illustrator assets mobile ui gaming
DREAMO's a mobile game in developed in Unity 2D. The process has been way full of pitfalls, but i'm really happy to have given all myself to my first Game Design/ Game UI project ✨👾

The project is still in development and i'm confident it can only get better time by time. Cheers to the team!

Details about the project on my behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120508215/DREAMO-Mobile-game-UI?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

