DREAMO's a mobile game in developed in Unity 2D. The process has been way full of pitfalls, but i'm really happy to have given all myself to my first Game Design/ Game UI project ✨👾

The project is still in development and i'm confident it can only get better time by time. Cheers to the team!

Details about the project on my behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120508215/DREAMO-Mobile-game-UI?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published