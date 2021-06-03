Trending designs to inspire you
DREAMO's a mobile game in developed in Unity 2D. The process has been way full of pitfalls, but i'm really happy to have given all myself to my first Game Design/ Game UI project ✨👾
The project is still in development and i'm confident it can only get better time by time. Cheers to the team!
Details about the project on my behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120508215/DREAMO-Mobile-game-UI?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published