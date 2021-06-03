Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This laundry app is fast and user-friendly. This app enables the users to view and book any type of laundry services and user can schedule the pickup and deliver as per the user convenience. Date and time selection features are also available. This app keeps history of your orders. This app enables the users to view the current status of the active order.
I'm available for new projects.
Info2ashik@gmail.com
Follow Me On:
LinkedIn | Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.