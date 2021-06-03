Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chirag.UI

An E-book App

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI
  • Save
An E-book App purple gradient read reading app 3d ui designer books ebook layout ebook ui design app design clean design clean ui app ui dailyuichallenge daily ui daily 100 challenge design 100 days of ui 100 days of design
Download color palette

Day 19/100

An E-book App

Hey Guys!!

This is an E-book App Movie-Webpage. I've taken 100 days of UI Challenge.

What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.
Thank You!!

Chirag.UI
Chirag.UI

More by Chirag.UI

View profile
    • Like