Snapp! for apple watch

ridesharing mockup ux ui apple watch snapp
Snapp! Is an online pickup service, working in Iran. It's always annoying to reach your phone to check driver's identity while you're waiting for your ride to arrive. So I thought of a concept smartwatch app to ease ride sharing experience.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
