Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexandre Pinho

CultureInn - Events App

Alexandre Pinho
Alexandre Pinho
  • Save
CultureInn - Events App figma ux ui clean culture uxdesign uidesign mobile app app mobile design
Download color palette

Our project's main goal is to create an application for mobile devices, directed to the theme of "Wellness". CultureInn is an application that promotes cultural activity and provides stimulating challenges.

with Carlota Silva; Ricardo Sacadura

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Alexandre Pinho
Alexandre Pinho

More by Alexandre Pinho

View profile
    • Like