For SALE / Scout Review - Logo Design concept

Hey friends,
This is one of the unused logo proposals from a recent logo design project.
It's a custom-made, vector editable file, and it's available for purchase!
In the logo package you will get:
• Color variations and Mockups
• Logo (symbol), Logo with the logotype and additional marks
• Logo responsiveness
• PDF Style Guide for your logo
• All necessary files: .ai, .eps, .svg (vector files), PDF for web and print, JPG, PNG.
If you like my work you can support me with likes/comments and follow me for more new Logo and Brand Identity work.
Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: sasajeftic@outlook.com
My Instagram
My UpWork
Thanks!