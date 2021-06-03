It's an app icon! - DailyUI 005

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The #DailyUI #005 was to design a app icon. I made a icon for a app about weather, maps, lists, and tips for people who likes to hike or whatever forest sport that make them happy. This app icon changes, during day it will be the light version, during night dark version comes.
