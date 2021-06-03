Leonardo Lima

It's an app icon! - DailyUI 005

The #DailyUI #005 was to design a app icon. I made a icon for a app about weather, maps, lists, and tips for people who likes to hike or whatever forest sport that make them happy. This app icon changes, during day it will be the light version, during night dark version comes.
