Chinese Luxury Decorative Elements

Chinese Luxury Decorative Elements icon card branding logo chinese new year chinese design illustration vector flat
116 Chinese Luxury Geometric Elements.
A set of Chinese decorative elements is perfect for working on corporate identity and packaging, interior design, furniture and clothing, stationery, 3D texturing.
Bonus: the set of 30 ready-made full editable vector seamless patterns.

https://creativemarket.com/Quarta.dis/6183554-Chinese-Luxury-Decorative-Elements

