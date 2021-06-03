Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sasha J.

For SALE / Clans World - Logo Design for Gaming Platform

For SALE / Clans World - Logo Design for Gaming Platform branding agency branding design logoconcept brandidentity vector logotype icon logodesign logo
Hey friends,

This is one of the unused logo proposals from a recent logo design project.

It's a custom-made, vector editable file, and it's available for purchase!

In the logo package you will get:
• Color variations and Mockups
• Logo (symbol), Logo with the logotype and additional marks
• Logo responsiveness
• PDF Style Guide for your logo
• All necessary files: .ai, .eps, .svg (vector files), PDF for web and print, JPG, PNG.

If you like my work you can support me with likes/comments and follow me for more new Logo and Brand Identity work.

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done: sasajeftic@outlook.com

Thanks!

