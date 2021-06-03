Thaís Souza

Daily UI #001

Thaís Souza
Thaís Souza
  • Save
Daily UI #001 dailyuichallenge dailyui 001 dailyui
Download color palette

Design Hint...

Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Thaís Souza
Thaís Souza

More by Thaís Souza

View profile
    • Like