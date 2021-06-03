Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Twenty Øne Pilots Bubble Gum

Twenty Øne Pilots Bubble Gum bubblegum gum offset halftone twentyonepilots illustration analog design retro graphic design
Following the "commercialization of a band" theme of Twenty One Pilot's album Scaled And Icy, I decided to design a graphic that extended that theme. Looking to The Beatles and their endless catalog of wacky merchandise, I came across "The Beatles Bubble Gum" and that was the winner.

