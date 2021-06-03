Twenty Øne Pilots Bubble Gum

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Following the "commercialization of a band" theme of Twenty One Pilot's album Scaled And Icy, I decided to design a graphic that extended that theme. Looking to The Beatles and their endless catalog of wacky merchandise, I came across "The Beatles Bubble Gum" and that was the winner.