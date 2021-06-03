Pertsevart

Off-hour

illustration community collector nftdrop refreshment breaking jump pludge woman coffee cup coffee foundation digital cryptoartist cryptoart nft nftart nfts
I'm proud to say that I'm a mom 🤍

But as we all know, this is a 24/7 job. When my baby is asleep, I make coffee and start creating. This is a very important part of the day for me and I am ready to plunge into this cup of coffee.

iPad “Procreate” + Apple Pencil
5000*5000 pixels
300 dpi

