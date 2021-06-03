Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kinsley Johnson

Growth Mindset

Kinsley Johnson
Kinsley Johnson
  • Save
Growth Mindset mindset growth mindfulness plant brain mind texture procreate illustration design
Download color palette

Spot illustration made with Procreate.

Kinsley Johnson
Kinsley Johnson

More by Kinsley Johnson

View profile
    • Like