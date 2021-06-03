Aravindh C

Music Player | Daily UI 009

Hello dribbblers,
This is my Day 9 of the Daily UI challenge. I designed an UI for a Music Player. Tried a little bit of the glassmorphic effect. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

