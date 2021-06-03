Abhinav Khare

File Manager Dashboard Design

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare
  • Save
File Manager Dashboard Design clean concept file management daily ui blue dashboard design dashboard app dashboard ui dashboad product design ux design interface ui design app app design dailyuichallenge adobe ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Guys!
I'm super excited to share the final outcome of the File Manager Dashboard that I've been working on recently. I hope you like it!

-----------------------------------------------------
Want to say hi? Drop me a message at abhinav.or.abhinav@gmail.com

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare

More by Abhinav Khare

View profile
    • Like