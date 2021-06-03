Mesa by Sidewalk Labs & Blue Label Labs

The Alphabet/Google company, Sidewalk Labs, is well known for bringing innovation to cities (and the buildings within them). Having worked with Blue Label Labs in the past on the Delve platform, Sidewalk Labs approached us with the task of building the app to serve as the center point of Mesa—an innovative new system for commercial building owners and tenants. The app supports an easy-install kit for commercial buildings that cuts energy costs, reduces emissions, and improves tenant comfort. Through the app, users navigate an intuitive UX to quickly interpret key information as well as access and control connected devices within the Mesa system. Users can also see energy savings and understand how power is being utilized through integrated analytics. Mesa has proven to be a hit with customers, often exceeding expectations with a direct impact on both greenhouse gases and power bills for commercial stakeholders.