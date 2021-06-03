Kevin

Summer Activity Icons

icon set
This is a set of summer activity icons for the weekly warmup. I chose a style that would challenge myself to create some realistic-ish shading.
I see now that I screwed up and picked four activities whereas the challenge was to choose one. Whoops!

Rebound of
Design an icon set inspired by your favorite outdoor activity 😎
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
