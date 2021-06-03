sri harsha

Save a whale logo badge

sri harsha
sri harsha
Hire Me
  • Save
Save a whale logo badge illustrator brand design design graphic design logodesign logos logotype badge logo badge branding logo water sea logo whale whale logo illustration
Save a whale logo badge illustrator brand design design graphic design logodesign logos logotype badge logo badge branding logo water sea logo whale whale logo illustration
Save a whale logo badge illustrator brand design design graphic design logodesign logos logotype badge logo badge branding logo water sea logo whale whale logo illustration
Download color palette
  1. 5E54E3E2-C712-44FA-913F-7766834DDB6F.png
  2. BB3113B3-2A43-4B94-B7C7-846694FB3BF2.png
  3. 232EA734-23F6-4C49-936A-2EC60BFABD39.png

whipped up a neat badge few days back. Let me know what you think in the comments.

Follow on
Instagram | Behance | Twitter

sri harsha
sri harsha
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by sri harsha

View profile
    • Like