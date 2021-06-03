Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
IBM Smart City Student Project (a frame)

IBM Smart City Student Project (a frame)
A frame from my recent IBM Smart City Student Project. See the full project on my site at: https://www.unschoolingfuture.net/smartcity

This project was created for educational purposes as a homework assignment for the Design Bootcamp course from @SchoolofMotion. The brief scripted out a :30 spot about transforming congested wasteful cities into smart and sustainable ones.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
