Marie Sara Auproux

Running Icons

Marie Sara Auproux
Marie Sara Auproux
  • Save
Running Icons runners icons pack icon iconset icons runner running weekly warm-up weeklywarmup dailyui typogaphy illustrator figma illustration graphism graphicdesign vector design
Download color palette

Hello 👋🏼,
Weekly Warm‑Up : design a set of icons

Hope you like it !

Hit "L" if you like my work! 👍😎

And if you're interested in my work :
▶ check my website www.marie-sara.com

Marie-Sara 😉

Marie Sara Auproux
Marie Sara Auproux

More by Marie Sara Auproux

View profile
    • Like