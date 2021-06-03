Standard Bank Website Redesign

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, take a look at some screens from when I worked at Standard Bank on the website redesign.
UX and UI Design Lead was my homie Roddy Chakaipa.
Credit to all involved, Standard Bank Web Team, Wunderman and The Cocktail.
Thanks for stopping by :)
Want more? I want more!
Like to be inspired? Inspire me!